Greenfield, Greendale High Schools rally around student diagnosed with bone cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- They might be rivals on the football field, but two communities also came together for one student and his family under the Friday night lights, August 25th.

"It hasn't been the easiest to stay happy," said Logan Begin, Greenfield High School student.

It was back in March, that 15-year-old Logan Begin, was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Friday, both Greenfield and Greendale High Schools came together to show support for Logan -- including both cheer teams who performed together at halftime.

"I believe that Greendale and Greenfield have always been rivalries when it comes to sports, but our cheer team came together and we think it's great for this community, for Logan, because we support him," said Alana Sibeley, Greendale High School cheerleader.

"He's been my friend since like seventh grade so it's been really hard to hear all that he's been going through," said Maile Green, Greenfield High School cheerleader.

And the support has been more than overwhelming for Logan.

"Seeing all of these people that went so far out just to help me, I feel a duty to repay it to this school and this community. It's really great that everybody would do this for me," said Logan.

As Logan continues to fight to get back out on the field with his fellow cheerleaders, he's hoping his high spirits will encourage others.

"If you keep your spirits high, you're going to heal a lot faster. It's going to fly by. I haven't been able to walk for five months and it's felt like two weeks. As soon as I'm back with all these people that I know that care about me, and I care about too, it goes by really fast. Once it's done, it's done, it's in the past. So just keep your head high -- that's the most important thing," Logan said.

In total, the community raised over $3,000 for Logan.