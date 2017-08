Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND-- Lake Country Lutheran with a dominate performance against Burlington Catholic Central Friday night. The Lightning strike early in the first quarter, Dane Vance finds some room and makes a nice 24-yard touchdown run. That puts Lake Country Lutheran up 7 to nothing. Then a few series later, Vance sees more room and has a nice run to set up another Lightning score. From there it was all Lake Country Lutheran.

Lake Country Lutheran 56

Burlington Catholic Central 0

Final