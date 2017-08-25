Judge issues 15 more warrants, fines for potential jurors in Slenderman case

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County judge overseeing the so-called Slenderman case issued 15 more warrants and fines on Friday, August 25th for potential jurors in the case.

This case stems from May 2014, when Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, then-12-year-old girls, allegedly stabbed their friend 19 times to please the internet horror character Slenderman. Both girls are 15 years old now.

Earlier this month, Weier pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted second degree intentional homicide, party to a crime with use of a deadly weapon in the case. The court accepted Weier’s guilty plea — and she was indeed found guilty of the amended charge.

A jury will now have to decide whether Weier is guilty, in which case the state recommends ten years in prison — or if she’s not by reason of mental disease or defect. In that case, Weier would be committed until at least July 2020.

As for Morgan Geyser, she is still on track for an October trial. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted homicide charges in adult court.

