Krishawn Brown sentenced to 27 years in prison in fatal drive-by shooting

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 21-year-old Krishawn Brown on Friday, August 25th to 27 years in prison and another 13 years of extended supervision in the September 2014 fatal shooting of William Green.

Brown pleaded guilty to a charge of first degree reckless homicide (penalties for felonies — Class B felony) in October 2016.

Green’s family said he was playing cards near his garage around 1st and Auer when the shots rang out on September 27, 2014.

According to the criminal complaint in this case, a witness told police he was with Green that night when they heard gunshots fired in the neighborhood. A short time later, a white car pulled up and stopped in front of Green’s garage. A person sitting on the passenger side of the car was “pointing a handgun at them.” The complaint indicates “Green put his hands in the air and then pointed south and stated ‘they went that way.’” The person with the gun then stated, “You lying… they in the garage.”

A few moments later, the complaint indicates the car drove east about a half block from the garage and stopped once more. Then the passenger in the car “fired three to four shots in their direction.” Green fell to the ground– and indicated he was hit.

The complaint indicates several witnesses positively identified the shooter in this case as Krishawn Brown.