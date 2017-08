MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating the death of a one-month-old baby boy on the city’s north side.

Police were called to the area near 68th and Capitol around 3:30 a.m. Friday, August 25th. The infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death.

MPD continues to investigate the circumstances that surrounded the death.