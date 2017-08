Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Milwaukee Hamilton scored early and often in their City Conference match-up with Milwaukee Pulaski. Hamilton's Lazabia Jackson was a one man team on the drive for their first score. He first gets the nice pick-up on one play. Then a few plays later it's Jackson again, this time he scores from 15 yards out. It's all Hamilton after that and they cruise to the win.

Milwaukee Hamilton 42

Milwaukee Pulaski 0

Final