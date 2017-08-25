Double shooting: 2 men injured on Milwaukee’s north side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Friday afternoon, August 25th.
It happened around 12:20 p.m. near 27th and Wright Street.
Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee man and a 39-year-old man were shot and wounded.
The 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The second victim drove himself to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect and seek a motive.
43.064250 -87.947448