Double shooting: 2 men injured on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Friday afternoon, August 25th.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. near 27th and Wright Street.

Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee man and a 39-year-old man were shot and wounded.

The 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The second victim drove himself to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect and seek a motive.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.