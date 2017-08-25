Milwaukee woman sentenced to 4 years in prison in connection with heroin overdose death

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 18-year-old Kendall Marinier on Friday, August 25th to four years in prison and another five years of extended supervision. This, for her conviction in the November 2016 overdose death of Emma Lorenz.

Court records show Lorenz died of a heroin overdose. Police say Marinier admitted to buying heroin with Lorenz. After discovering Lorenz dead, police say Marinier allegedly “cleaned up the scene — flushing the heroin and used aluminum foil down the toilet.”

Marinier pleaded no contest in May to one count of first degree reckless homicide, deliver drugs. Two other charges of felony bail jumping were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The case is one of a growing number of drug-related deaths where the Milwaukee County District Attorney has applied the Len Bias Law. The Len Bias Law refers to the basketball star in the 80s who died of a cocaine overdose. His supplier was ultimately held responsible for his death.