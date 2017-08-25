New Berlin Eisenhower sinks the Pewaukee Pirates ship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE-- The New Berlin Eisenhower Lions roared loud and long while in Pewaukee Friday night. Already up 14 to nothing, when Bryce Miller goes deep and hits Stephen Halusan. That leads to a field goal. The Pirates try to get back in to the game as Josh Swanson hits David Young for the 29 yard completion. But that drive would stall. Then it's the Lions air attack again, this time it's Ben Buechel with the TD catch. Eisenhower tacks on a few more scores and takes this Woodland West conference game.

New Berlin Eisenhower 38

Pewaukee 14

Final