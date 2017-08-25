× New mac and cheese option for people living and working in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Grate Modern Mac and Cheese opens its doors on Tuesday, August 29th in the Whitestone Station development in Menomonee Falls.

The restaurant features 10 to 12 gourmet mac and cheese entrees, such as “Buffalo Chicken,” ”Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Ranch” and “Green Chile Pepperjack.” All entrees are crafted from recipes that were developed in-house using only Wisconsin milk.

The restaurant group is currently partnered with several Wisconsin companies to provide the staple ingredients on its menu, including: Renard’s Cheese for cheese, Sassy Cow Creamery for milk and heavy cream, Richland Hills Farms for apples, Klement’s for brats and hot dogs, Patrick Cudahy for bacon, Kemps for kids milk cartons, yogurt and sour cream, and Pine River for butter and cream cheese.

The new restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.