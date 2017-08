Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Racine Case was able to pull away from Milwaukee Bay View on Friday night. Bay View is down by six, when Isiah Wright calls his own number. He scrambles and is able to sneak into the end zone to give the Redcats a one point lead. But back come the Eagles of Racine Case. Jaylon Edmundson gets the ball and he will run 50 yards to pay dirt. Eagles back up 12 to 7. They would score 18 points, and go home with the win.

Racine Case 30

Milwaukee Bay View 19

Final