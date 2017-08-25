Search underway for inmates who escaped from Kenosha County Detention Center

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is searching of two Huber (work release) inmates who failed to report back to jail after their work assignments.

On August 5th, Xavier Dominique Thomas failed to report back to the Kenosha County Detention Center (KCDC) at his scheduled return time. He has since failed to contact, or report back to the KCDC Huber Area. Numerous attempts to locate him have failed.

New charges of escape and violation of State County Institution Laws has been requested.

On August 22nd while on Huber, Darrell Longstreet failed to report back to KCDC at his scheduled return time. He has since failed to contact, or report back to the KCDC Huber Area. Officials say numerous attempts to locate him have failed.

New charges of escape and violation of State County Institution Laws has been requested.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Thomas or Longstreet they are asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100, or their local Police Department