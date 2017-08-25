The results of a $3 million renovation done to a supper club from the ’60s

JOHNSON CREEK -- It used to be a famous supper club known for its raised dance floor and scantily clad servers -- but today The Gobbler Theater is one of the most unique music venues in Wisconsin. Brian Kramp takes you to Johnson Creek for a look at one of the newest hot spots for country music.
About The Gobbler (website)
The historic Gobbler Supper Club in Johnson Creek, WI has been transformed into The Gobbler Theater. The rotating bar and pink and purple chairs remain. State of the art sound, lighting and stadium seating have been added for an intimate live music experience. The combination will be one not to forget.