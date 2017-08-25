U.S. Marshals: Making empty promises comes easy to Masia Walker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE- - When it comes to 39-year-old Masia Dion Walker, better known by many as 'Donnie,' making empty promises comes easy.

"We believe that's a new call girl ring he has going on," the agent on his case said. "He's offering young women up to $500 to $1,000 as a sign on bonus to join his agency."

Walker has a background of pimping women. He's been convicted for soliciting prostitutes. He served just over three years in prison, but now he's in violation of his parole for starting a phony modeling agency and promoting it on social media. The page is flooded with photos of women and videos of himself. It's called, "The only way modeling agency."

"We don't know how young these girls are. Usually they are not of age," the agent explained.

You would know Walker if you saw him. He has a distinct scar on his cheek. Agents say it's from a gunshot wound. Prior to this, he has a history of theft, forgery and resisting arrest. He's been in and out of prison since 2002.

Agents say Walker has been known to hang out near 83rd and Villard where Walker's family members resides. But he's most likely living somewhere near Old World 3rd street. He's also racked up new assault allegations.

If you know of his whereabouts call authorities or send a tip to the U.S. Marshals to get Masia Walker and his empty promises on the right side of the law. Call 414-297-3707.