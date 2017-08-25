Video: Good Samaritans stop woman from snatching 90-year-old’s purse in Racine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- A group of good Samaritans stopped a woman who is now charged with snatching a 90-year-old woman's purse. The incident happened at the Piggly Wiggly located on Durand Road in Racine.

Video posted online shows it was a group effort. People from all walks of life came together quickly when they realized someone just stole the elderly woman's purse.

The video has spread quickly on social media. In it, a group of people surround a woman they accuse of stealing the 90-year-old woman's purse. Jamill Lacy, says when she watched the video, he immediately recognized something.

"I was like 'baby, that's Pucci's truck,'" said Jamill Lacy, knows good Samaritans.

"I was sitting in my vehicle in the parking lot just nibbling on something before I went back to work," said William Pucci, stopped alleged purse thief.

William Pucci, known to most as a barber and commissioner of Racine County Prep Football, says he heard a scream and saw a lady running.

"I remember my first thought was, 'oh some poor child got away from a mother,'" said Pucci.

It actually was the sound of a witness, one of the shoppers who saw the alleged thief, 27-year-old Lacy Lanciloti, take the woman's purse. According to court records, Lanciloti "grabbed the purse off her arm and took off running."

One woman grabbed Lanciloti's car door while Pucci came in from the passenger side and grabbed her keys.

"Give me my keys," Lanciloti shouts in the video.

"I remember her scratching and clawing at me a few times and I wouldn't have been able to tell you that I said this until I saw the video myself, but I said if you touch me again, I'm gonna smack ya," said Pucci.

Pucci never hit the alleged thief, but another woman did. Eventually, the police came and arrested Lanciloti. Even those who weren't there say it's something they can be proud of.

"I like how this shows that all people from all walks of life can come together in a situation, a crisis, and figure it out," Lacy said.

Police say when they arrested Lanciloti, she had two credit cards in her purse that weren't hers. She's been charged with one count of robbery with use of force, crime against an elderly or disabled person -- and retail theft. She's currently in jail with bail set at $10,000.