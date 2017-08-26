× AG Jeff Sessions to make speech in Green Bay next week

GREEN BAY — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Green Bay next week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to WLUK, Session swill be in the area to give a speech to the National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children on opioid abuse.

The speech is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29th at the KI Convention Center located on Main Street at 10:15 a.m.

It is not known if the event is open to the public.