AG Jeff Sessions to make speech in Green Bay next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation at the Department of Justice on February 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The event also included a showing of the documentary 'Too Important to Fail: Saving America's Boys.' (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation at the Department of Justice on February 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The event also included a showing of the documentary 'Too Important to Fail: Saving America's Boys.' (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Green Bay next week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
According to WLUK, Session swill be in the area to give a speech to the National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children on opioid abuse.
The speech is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29th at the KI Convention Center located on Main Street at 10:15 a.m.
It is not known if the event is open to the public.