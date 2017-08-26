Car falls onto man’s leg at Mexican Fiesta

MILWAUKEE — A man at the Mexican Fiesta was hurt after a car collapsed onto his leg. The incident happened on Saturday, August 26th.

According to a spokesperson from the event, the exhibitor at the “Hot Wheels Car and Motorcycle Show” suffered a compound fracture to his leg after the hydraulics on his car failed and it collapsed onto his leg.

An ambulance was called and he was transported to treatment. Authorities say the man was conscious and talking when transported.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.