Franklin police: 41-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Lovers Lane Road

FRANKLIN — A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after his motorcycle struck a vehicle near Lovers Lane Road and Whitnall Edge Road in Franklin.

The crash happened Saturday, August 26th shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to Franklin police, the Milwaukee man was traveling northbound when he struck a vehicle, driven by a 62-year-old Waukesha woman. The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

