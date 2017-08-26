“Heal the Hood” event promotes peace throughout the city

MILWAUKEE — Inspiring peace in Milwaukee, an event called “Heal the Hood” community fun night was held near 23rd and Burleigh on Saturday, August 26th.

The event brought the community together with food and also school supplies. But the movement was about more than just that. The campaign strives to promote nonviolence in the city.

One woman says it was important to bring her family.

“They’re going to be getting older and they go off of everything that they see and the more positive stuff they see as they grow up, you know, that it’s the best to be a positive person,” said Chenille Cole, attended event.

Organizers say the event is a step toward giving residents a voice in their neighborhood.