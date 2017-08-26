Making dreams come true: 29th annual Walk for Wishes benefit for Make-A-Wish WI

MILWAUKEE -- Making dreams come true, one step at a time. Johnson Controls/Luxaire Heating and Air Conditioning and Meijer present the 29th annual Walk for Wishes event at the Sumemrfest grounds. The mile, 5K run/walk, and wheelchair race benefits Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

About Walk for Wishes (website)

Join us in helping make wishes come true by participating in the 5K or 1 mile walk, run or wheelchair race along Milwaukee's scenic lakefront. Register today and start raising pledges. The more pledges we raise, the more wishes we can grant, the more you'll help children living with life-threatening medical conditions.

It's free to register, we just simply ask that you help raise pledges through your friends, family and co-workers so we can continue granting the wishes of local children living with life-threatening medical conditions.