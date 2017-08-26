Preseason matchup #3: Green Bay Packers take on Denver Broncos

DENVER, Colo. — The Green Bay Packers are leading the Denver Broncos 10-7 as they go head to head in the third preseason matchup Saturday night, August 26th.

Kickoff was at 8:00 p.m. at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colorado.

Green Bay was first to score. After QB Aaron Rodgers is sacked for a loss of eleven yards by Von Miller, Packers made up with a field goal, 3-0.

Broncos’ QB Trevor Siemian’s pass is intercepted by Packers’ Kentrell Brice, followed up by a two-yard rush for a touchdown and extra point, 10-0.

Denver scored their first touchdown with less than two minutes left in the first, tightening the score, 10-7.

Next up, Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 31st.