Private school students expelled, suspended after viral photo of offensive party game

Atlanta, Georgia — A party game was twisted into a symbol of hate, and now a group of students from The Lovett School is facing punishment.

The game is called “Jews versus Nazis”, and it’s more pervasive than many realize. After some research, we found out the game isn’t limited to students at The Lovett School, but the game has a national following played by teens and adults alike.

It even has its own hashtag. The hashtag #jewsvsnazis has more than 140 posts on Instagram and Facebook, with most capturing a twisted version of the party game beer pong.

Instead of forming the customary triangle with the red cups, players are lining them up into the shapes of swastikas and the Star of David, calling the actual game Jews versus Nazis.

The social media trend seeped into the streets of Atlanta this summer where several private school students from The Lovett School, among others, were caught playing the game off campus.

While some said they didn’t think the students meant to be hurtful, Allison Goodman with the Anti-Defamation League said the numbers prove otherwise.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in the past two years,” she said. “Just in the first quarter of 2017 alone, we have an 86 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents. Vandalism, harassment, threats.”

Goodman said the anti-Semitism trickles into the schools, saying there were more than 200 anti-Semitic incidents at non-Jewish schools last year, and in this year there were almost 100 incidents in 90 days.

At least one Lovett School student has been expelled with several others suspended. The headmaster said some will receive counseling.