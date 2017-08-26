Salsa your way over to Mexican Fiesta 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Mexican Fiesta takes over the summer fest grounds and Tamara Olivas joins FOX6 with more on the events on day 2!
Saturday, August 26th and Sunday, August 27th: 12:00 p.m. -12:00 a.m.
Free admission from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. for senior citizens 65 years old & older, people with disabilities, military active duty personnel and veterans with current identification.
About Mexican Fiesta (website)
Mexican Fiesta brings the sound, culture, and taste of México to Milwaukee’s lakefront this coming August 25, 26 & 27, 2017. Join in on the fun as we celebrate three days of fun, food, Mariachi and Fiesta for everyone. Mexican Fiesta is more than just a celebration; it is a vigorous declaration of community spirit at its best. Education is the key to the future, and through scholarship awards, the festival becomes the gateway to young Hispanics taking their rightful place in society by continuing education. Mexican Fiesta is a cultural foundation concentrating on providing education and cultural events for the growing Hispanic community. Our festival honors culture, tradition, and family. Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals from all ethnic backgrounds to share in the beauty of Mexico’s rich history, art, music, and food.