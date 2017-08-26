Sheboygan officials respond to house fire on Alabama Avenue

SHEBOYGAN — Authorities in Sheboygan are investigation what cause a house fire near Alabama Avenue and 8th Street Saturday morning, August 26th.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, seven fire units responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say they found a first floor room on fire and was quickly extinguished.

FOX6 has been told the two people inside made it out safely and was assisted by Red Cross. One cat was rescued from the second floor apartment.

No injuries have been reported.

The estimated loss is $45,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.