Tornado hits Houston-area community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marilyn Shaughnessy didn’t expect the worst of Tropical Storm Harvey to hit the Houston area until Sunday. But she opened a window Saturday afternoon to see a tornado bearing down on her house.

The tornado wound through the Houston suburb of Cypress, damaging several homes and buildings but causing no apparent injuries.

Shaughnessy, a retired police officer, says she had her family run to their laundry room and wait out the tornado. Their house shook and framed pictures fell off the walls.

It passed a few minutes later. Shaughnessy came outside to find small holes in her roof and wooden planks from her fence missing. Nearby, contractors tore the remains of a chimney off one home and sized up the broken windows of another.

Shaughnessy says she plans to stay in her home through the next several days, when heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast.