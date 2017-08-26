LIVE satellite/radar of Hurricane Harvey as it settles over SE Texas

Twitter retaliation: Stephen King blocks Trump from ‘It’

Posted 10:55 am, August 26, 2017, by

American author Stephen King poses for photographers on November 13, 2013 in Paris, before a book signing event dedicated to the release of his new book 'Doctor Sleep', the sequel to his 1977 novel 'The Shining'. The best-selling author has written over 50 novels and sold 350 million copies worldwide. AFP PHOTO / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

BANGOR, Maine  — Stephen King is retaliating against President Donald Trump for blocking him on Twitter.

In a post late Thursday, the Maine horror author said he would block Trump from seeing the upcoming movie “It” or the currently showing television series “Mr. Mercedes,” both based on his books.

King’s tweet says “No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself.”

The movie “It” is about a group of children who confront their fears while confronting the evil balloon-carrying clown, Pennywise. The movie is due out next month.

“Mr. Mercedes” is about a killer who drives a stolen Mercedes into a crowd. The series began airing earlier this month on the Audience network.

King was blocked by the president this summer. He has a long history of being critical of Trump.