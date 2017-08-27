× 12-year-old boy shot, seriously injured near 9th and Greenfield in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspects after a 12-year-old was shot and seriously wounded.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. between 9th and 10th and Greenfield in Milwaukee.

Police said a suspect in a vehicle fired shots in the area, and the boy was struck by the gunfire.

The boy was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, but at this time, he is expected to survive.

Police are seeking the suspect(s) and vehicle from this incident.