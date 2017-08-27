2 hurt following crash involving motorcycle near Green Bay and Washington Avenue

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant officers were called out to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in a construction zone near Green Bay and Washington Avenue Saturday night, August 26th.

It happened shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials said they found glass debris in the northbound lane on Green Bay Road along with a severely damaged motorcycle in the median. South Shore Fire and Rescue came to the scene and began treating the injured motorcyclist.

Officials said the vehicle, operated by a 37-year-old Racine man, was backing out of a driveway into the northbound lane. The 25-year-old motorcyclist from Racine then hit the vehicle from behind.

The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 29-year-old woman passenger in the vehicle was also taken the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the 37-year-old man was cited for unsafe backing of a vehicle onto a highway and the 25-year-old man was cited for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, causing injury.

The crash remains under investigation.