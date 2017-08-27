Enter in the Pizza Hut contest and win free pizza for life!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Want free pizza for life? All you have to do is guess the number of dominoes knocked down in that world record.

Recently Pizza Hut set a world record by setting up and toppling the most amount of dominoes in the shape of a pizza.

The dominoes build took 14 master dominoes artists and more than two days to construct.

Guesses must be submitted via e-mail by Thursday, August 31. The first person to guess correctly will be awarded free pizza for life!

You have to be a "Hut" rewards member to enter.