Experience life as a settler with Settler’s Weekend in West Allis

About Settlers Weekend (website)
The West Allis Historic Preservation Commission proudly presents the 12th annual Settlers Weekend on August 26 and 27 at Honey Creek Park, 84th and National Ave, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. both days.
Settlers Weekend offers a family-friendly, educational, and fun introduction to West Allis history and the history of the United States prior to West Allis becoming a city in 1906, including:
- Historical re-enactments
- Military demonstrations
- Honey Creek Cemetery tours
- Ice cream social
- Crafters & artisans
- Refreshments and more!
Meet Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln as reenactors Lance Mack and Jessica Michna bring the famous couple to life. Enjoy live performances by 3 Pints Gone, Celtic harpist MaryAnn Miller, Narrow Road Bluegrass Band, and more.
View the full schedule of performers to learn more. Admission is free and ample parking is available. For more information, contact the West Allis Historical Society on Facebook or at westallishistory.org.