Experience life as a settler with Settler’s Weekend in West Allis

WEST ALLIS -- Put on your bonnets and take a trip back in time! FOX6's Evan Peterson headed to West Allis for the 12th annual Settlers Weekend.

About Settlers Weekend (website)

The West Allis Historic Preservation Commission proudly presents the 12th annual Settlers Weekend on August 26 and 27 at Honey Creek Park, 84th and National Ave, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. both days.

Settlers Weekend offers a family-friendly, educational, and fun introduction to West Allis history and the history of the United States prior to West Allis becoming a city in 1906, including: