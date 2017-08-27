Milwaukee police: 1 dead, 2 suspects in custody following carjacking
MILWAUKEE — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle Saturday evening, August 26th.
The vehicle was taken around 11:30 p.m. near 20th and Mineral.
Officials say they were able to locate the suspects driving the stolen vehicle in the area of 27th and Locust around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, August 27th.
The officers attempted to stop the suspects, but they fled from the officers.
Police say the suspects crashed into a light pole near 33rd and Locust and a third person in the car, a 25-year-old woman, died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
43.071565 -87.955133