Milwaukee police: 1 dead, 2 suspects in custody following carjacking

MILWAUKEE — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle Saturday evening, August 26th.

The vehicle was taken around 11:30 p.m. near 20th and Mineral.

Officials say they were able to locate the suspects driving the stolen vehicle in the area of 27th and Locust around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, August 27th.

The officers attempted to stop the suspects, but they fled from the officers.

Police say the suspects crashed into a light pole near 33rd and Locust and a third person in the car, a 25-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.