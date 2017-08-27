× No serious injuries after crash near 6th and National in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said there were no serious injuries in a crash early Sunday morning, August 27th near 6th and National.

Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a taxi.

The driver of the one vehicle was trapped inside and had to be pulled out of the vehicle. Officials said the driver only had minor injuries.

No one else was injured.

Police said no citation or arrests were made.

