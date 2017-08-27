Officials need help identifying man after body pulled from Lake Michigan in Racine

RACINE — Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office need your help identifying a man whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan in Racine Sunday afternoon, August 27th.

Sheriff’s officials said the body was located around 2:00 p.m. after a citizen report of what appeared to be a body in the water south of Meyer Park.

First responders removed the body from the water and it was immediately determined that the person was deceased.

At this time, the man has not been identified. He’s described as a white man, weighing approximately 250 pounds and standing 6’01” with brown hair.

He has multiple arm tattoos and a horse with warrior on the right side of his chest and a beheaded warrior on a horse on the left side of his chest. He also has tattoos of two women on his left forearm and numbers tattooed on each of his left knuckles.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO.