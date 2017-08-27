Pictures: Devastation, heartbreak in Texas amid Tropical Storm Harvey

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Rescue workers are hard at work in Houston and other parts of Texas amid Tropical Storm Harvey, and officials said Sunday, August 27th more than 1,000 were rescued overnight in the wake of record flooding.

Law enforcement agencies advised people trapped in their houses not to take shelter in their attics unless they carried axes so they could break through to their roofs and within sight of rescue workers.

Meanwhile, heartbreaking pictures are surfacing, showing the devastation in the area:

