× Suicidal man taken into custody near Monroe and Evergreen in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police say a man was taken into custody on Hartford’s south side near Monroe and Evergreen Drive on Sunday, August 27th.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 a.m. for a report of a suicidal man with a gun.

The man was later taken into custody without incident around 9:00 a.m.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The Hartford Police Department was assisted by Washington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Slinger Police Department.