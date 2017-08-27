Teen helps create competitive fishing team at Burlington Catholic Central High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON-- Bailey Bleser is a senior at Catholic Central high school in Burlington. He says he's loved fishing since his first catch when he was just 4 years old. Bailey says when he was 7 he started fishing competitively. When he went to high school, he then started the competitive fishing team. He says he did it because he wanted his friends and other students to enjoy fishing as much as he does. Last year he helped his team get to the National Regional Championship. Bailey also likes being in the water. He is also a member of the swim team. Bailey says he plans on going to college and hopes to compete for the competitive fishing team there also.

Bailey Bleser

Burlington Catholic Central HS

Competitive Fishing