Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash in Town of Vernon

TOWN OF VERNON — Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday, August 26th.

Authorities say seven crews responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 p.m. on Edgewood Avenue in the Town of Vernon.

The driver and only person in the car was dead at the scene.

Officials say the Wisconsin State Patrol was requested to assist in reconstructing the crash. Edgewood Avenue was shut down for four hours.

Responders to the scene include: the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Village of Big Bend Police Department, City of New Berlin Police Department and Village of Mukwonago Police Department, along with the Town of Vernon and Village of Mukwonago Fire Departments.

The crash remains under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.