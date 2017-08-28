3 Wisconsin Powerball players thousands richer after August 19th drawing

NEW BERLIN — Two Wisconsin women, one from New Berlin, are thousands richer after the Powerball drawing Saturday, August 19th.

According to Wisconsin Lottery officials, Mary Ellen Markowski of New Berlin is one of two lucky winners who each won $50,000 from the Saturday Powerball drawing while Kristin Vahl of Lena won $200,000 from the same drawing.

The second player who won $50,000 has not yet come forward.

All three tickets matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

Vahl chose the Power Play option to increase her $50,000 prize to $200,000.

The lucky players purchased their tickets at:

Markowski purchased her winning ticket at Quick Pick Food at 14001 West National Avenue in New Berlin (Waukesha County)

Vahl purchased her winning ticket at BP North at N4005 Highway 45 in Antigo (Langlade County)

Krist Food Mart at 8650 Morgan Road in Minocqua (Oneida County)

The winning numbers from the Saturday drawing were 17, 19, 39, 43 and 68 with a Powerball of 13. The Power Play number was 4.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, August 3th0. The estimated jackpot is $53 million ($33.7 million cash). Tickets must be purchased by 9:00 p.m. to be included in the drawing.

How to Play

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball). For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.