Authorities identify remains found along Lake Michigan shoreline in Somers

KENOSHA — Kenosha County authorities released on Monday, August 28th the identity of remains found on the shoreline of Lake Michigan in the Village of Somers last December.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Jonce Robinson Jr. of Waukegan, Illinois. Jonce’s cause of death is undetermined.

Jonce was found around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28th.

The Kenosha County medical examiner had hoped articles of clothing and items found on the skeleton would lead to a positive identification.

Eventually, Jonce’s remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification where an anthropologic examination and collected DNA were able to confirm his identification. This brought closure not only to Jonce’s family, but to the long hours put in by the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Detectives and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.