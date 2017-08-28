Brewers minor leaguer suffers cardiac event after being hit by pitch

LOS ANGELES — Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer Julio Mendez was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after suffering a “cardiac event” following a hit by pitch in a Rookie League game.

The Brewers said Mendez received treatment on the field after getting hit in the ninth inning Saturday in Tempe, Arizona, before being taken to a hospital. The game between the rookie level teams of the Brewers and Angels was called after the third baseman got hurt.

“We’re thinking about him and our thoughts are with him and his family. It’s obviously a very scary situation and we’re thinking about him and trying to get updates,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday in Los Angeles, where the big league team was playing the Dodgers.

Counsell said it appeared as if Mendez’s injury was similar to those that occur once in a while to young kids in hockey or baseball.

The 20-year-old Mendez has been with the Brewers’ organization since 2014.