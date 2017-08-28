Captured: Devontae Amos, fugitive after 3 bank robberies, arrested after robbery in Michigan

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, August 28th Devontae Amos, wanted in connection with three bank robberies since May was arrested on August 26th, when he allegedly robbed a bank in Michigan. The FBI had offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Amos’ capture.

According to Michigan State Police, around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at an “mBank” in Stephenson, Michigan.

The FBI was contacted, and an investigation revealed the identity of the suspect and/or accomplices.

Amos was arrested shortly before midnight in Marinette, Wisconsin. He was being held at the Marinette County Jail pending extradition to SE WI.

Michigan officials did not identify the suspect, but Sheboygan County sheriff’s officials said they are no longer searching for Devontae Amos, and they were advised he was arrested Saturday in Marinette.

Michigan State Police noted in a press release an armed robbery Friday afternoon, August 25th at the same mBank in Stephenson, Michigan remains under investigation.

Amos was wanted by the FBI in Wisconsin for three bank robberies since May:

Wells Fargo Bank: 62nd and Greenfield in West Allis — robbed on May 9th

Pyramax Bank: 81st and National in West Allis — robbed on May 31st

Oostburg State Bank: 9th and Center in Oostburg — robbed on July 26th

Officials said on August 2nd, the FBI Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task executed a federal search warrant at a home near 97th and Lisbon, and Amos fled the scene.

In addition to the $20K offered by the FBI in this case, the Wells Fargo Bank Robbery Reward Program offered an additional reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank in West Allis in May.