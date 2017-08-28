Caught on camera: Woman offers reward for info. leading to arrest of man who stole flower pots

MILWAUKEE — Police are seeking suspect(s) and a resident is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of the individual(s) responsible for stealing flower pots outside her home near Teutonia and Cornell.

The resident contacted FOX6 News to share video of a suspect in this case. She indicated the flower pots were taken from the area near her front door on August 25th around 1:00 a.m.

She said decorative swans were stolen from her home three months ago.

She’s offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.