Criminal complaint: Man loses physical fight, accused of fatally shooting man at Wahl Park

MILWAUKEE — 31-year-old Ronqwell Fondren of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Joseph Benson.

Benson, 23, was fatally shot at Wahl Park on Tuesday afternoon, August 15th at the park’s basketball courts.

Fondren faces the following criminal charges:

First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, a witness to the crime indicates Fondren drove with the witness to Wahl Park on that Tuesday. They walked over to the basketball courts. The complaint then indicates “Fondren got into an argument with the victim, which escalated into a physical fight.”

The witness who talked with police said she held onto Fondren’s .380 pistol during the fight. She told investigators “Fondren lost the fight without even landing a punch, and was angry.” Fondren then apparently grabbed his weapon back from the witness. She “observed Fondren shoot the victim twice.”

If convicted of the more serious homicide charge, Fondren faces life in prison. He is due in court on Wednesday, August 30th for a preliminary hearing.