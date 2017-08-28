× For one night only: Hillary Clinton to come to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is coming back to Milwaukee for one night only.

Milwaukee will be one of eight different cities she will be traveling to for her fall tour of North America celebrating the release of her new memoir, What Happened.

A recent release share that “Hillary will pull the curtain back on a story that’s personal, raw, detailed, and surprisingly funny. She’ll take audiences with her on a first-person journey, and bring you a highly personal perspective on what happened during the election, and what’s next. What you’ll see will be her story – Live. Her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss, and how we can all look ahead.”

So on Thursday, November 9th, She will be stopping at the Riverside Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Other cities include: Ann Arbor, MI; Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Seattle, WA; and Portland, OR.

Special Presale tickets will be available to only those with private presale codes officially beginning September 6; and tickets for the general public are on-sale September 18.

From August 28, through September 4, anyone interested in purchasing the Special Presale Tickets can register at www.HillaryClintonBookTour.com, to receive an invitation along with the presale password to purchase tickets before the September 18 general public on sale.