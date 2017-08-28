× Former Pres. George H.W. Bush says “Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild”

Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush are expressing their support for Texas residents affected by Harvey.

The Bushes live in Houston but also have a home in Maine, which is where they’re staying.

In a statement issued Monday, they say they’re praying for people in Texas. They praised people who are helping their neighbors, as well as the first responders and local elected officials “for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm.”

The statement concludes, “This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild.”

Harvey made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas.