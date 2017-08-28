Former Pres. George H.W. Bush says “Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild”

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: In this handout provided by the Army National Guard, Texas National Guardsmen assist residents affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey onto a military vehicle August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images)
Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush are expressing their support for Texas residents affected by Harvey.
The Bushes live in Houston but also have a home in Maine, which is where they’re staying.
In a statement issued Monday, they say they’re praying for people in Texas. They praised people who are helping their neighbors, as well as the first responders and local elected officials “for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm.”
The statement concludes, “This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild.”
HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 27: In this handout provided by the Army National Guard, A Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her flooded home following Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images)
Harvey made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas.
