GOP leader says Racine Unified will be targeted as a failing district

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District will see new pressure from the state this year because the district fails to meet expectations, a top Republican lawmaker said Monday.

State Sen. Alberta Darling said the budget that lawmakers are currently debating will include a proposal to address Racine schools’ poor ratings. She did not provide details on what the Legislature’s proposal would be.

Five districts fall under the state’s failing category. Besides Racine, the other four are outstate.

“We are not letting up on low-performing schools,” Darling told reporters ahead of a key committee vote on the state’s K-12 education budget.

Two years ago, the Republican-controlled Legislature created a forced-turnaround program for individual failing schools within Milwaukee Public Schools. The Opportunity Schools Partnership Program faced local pushback and a further setback after the resignation of the program’s top administrator.

A change in state ratings meant that MPS no longer fell into the failing category as a district, meaning the OSPP mandate no longer applied to it.

In a separate move, the two leaders of the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee said they would not seek to expand the voucher program in Milwaukee and Racine this year, even as the program expands in the rest of the state.

Family income limits will remain at 300 percent of the federal poverty level in Milwaukee and Racine. The income limits will increase to 220 percent of the federal poverty level outstate.