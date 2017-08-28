MillerCoors, Ball Corp. send 50,000 cans of drinking water to south Texas

MILWAUKEE — MillerCoors and can-maker Ball Corp. have teamed up to send 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water to Revolver, a MillerCoors brewery about 275 miles northwest of Houston.

Revolver is expected to use its fleet of delivery trucks to ferry the water to Red Cross outposts in south Texas in the aftermath of Harvey. The water will be used at Red Cross shelters and distributed by volunteers, a post on MillerCoors’ website indicates.

MillerCoors also operates a brewery in Fort Worth — and will donate at least $25,000 to the Red Cross to assist with disaster-relief efforts associated with Hurricane Harvey.

MillerCoors launched its water program this summer in partnership with Broomfield, Colo.-based Ball, which together have committed to providing more than 2 million cans to the Red Cross to help communities affected by disasters over the next three years. The water is canned at the MillerCoors brewery in Trenton, Ohio, and stored in its Shenandoah, Va., brewery.

The two companies also donated 50,000 cans of water to parts of western Wisconsin and northern Illinois earlier this summer to help flood victims.