Milwaukee Admirals: Individual tickets go on sale September 5th

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals announced on Monday, August 28th that individual game tickets for the 2017-18 regular season will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 5th at 10:00 a.m.

Individual tickets can be purchased at the Admirals office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or online at milwaukeeadmirals.com

Ticket prices, which are unchanged from last season, are offered in five different pricing sections ($35, $30, $25, $20, and $15). Groups of 10 or more people, receive a discount off the regular price of the tickets, in addition to many other benefits.

The Ads will kick off the 2017-18 home schedule by hosting the Hershey Bears on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 pm at Panther Arena. A complete list of the team’s promotions and entertainment, including the popular Admirals concert series and bobbleheads giveaways, will be announced soon.