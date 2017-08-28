Police: Suspects used stolen bat to steal wedding cake

TOLLAND, Conn. — Police say two Connecticut men used a baseball bat they stole from one home to break into another and steal wedding cake.

Police say 24-year-old Zachary Jurewicz and 26-year-old Eric Rawson are in custody and face charges including home invasion and burglary after breaking into two Tolland homes Sunday.

Authorities say they stole several items at the first home and used the bat to strike items on the property.

Officials say they then used the stolen bat to break into another nearby house, stealing a laptop, purse, alcohol and the top portion of a wedding cake from the homeowner’s freezer.

The men ran into the woods after being confronted by the homeowner and were captured by police.

Both were held on $100,000 bail. It was unclear if they had lawyers.