State budget past due, but deal could bring millions more to Wisconsin public schools

MADISON -- Wisconsin Republicans say they have struck a deal that will give hundreds of millions of dollars more to the state's school districts. But Democrats say the deal is not so great.

As lawmakers Monday, August 28th returned to work on the state budget that is two months past due, Democrats said new education spending this year does not make up for past cuts.

"Don't be fooled people! If someone does something so they can say they did it, but they didn't put enough in it to really address the need, that's called pulling the wool over your eyes, baby," said State Sen. Lena Taylor (D - Milwaukee).

One top Republican took offense to Sen. Taylor's comment.

"I think sometimes your message is taken seriously by some people because we don't step up and say 'that's not right!' And I'm tired of it," said State Sen. Alberta Darling (R - River Hills).

Republicans said they have broken through a roadblock on the budget. While talking to reporters before the vote, they explained how their education plan adds $639 million of new spending into K-12 schools. That is slightly less than Gov. Scott Walker proposed.

"We are very pleased that Wisconsin is making a historic investment in education," Darling said.

Republicans say it should soothe school districts that have been hiring substitute teachers instead of full-time teachers because the budget is not done. Their plan also gives districts $125 per student to buy laptops for high school freshmen.

Democrats said it is not enough.

"This legislature under Republicans has not given our public schools the priority they deserve," said State Rep. Katrina Shankland (D - Stevens Point).

Gov. Scott Walker issued the below statement after the Joint Finance Committee voted to approve a $639 million increase in support of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools.

"Thanks to the members of the Joint Finance Committee for supporting the education portion of my budget. Once signed, this budget will include more actual dollars for K-12 education than ever before in our history."